South Carolina to hold 2024 congressional elections with map previously ruled unconstitutional

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal court has ruled that congressional elections in South Carolina will be held under a map that it had previously deemed unconstitutional and discriminatory against Black voters. A panel of three federal judges from the state on Thursday called it “plainly impractical” to make changes to the maps before the primary overseas ballot deadlines next month. The case hinges on the state’s 1st Congressional District, held by a Republican. The panel had previously ordered South Carolina to redraw the district because the state used race as a proxy for partisan affiliation in violation of the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. The case was appealed to the Supreme Court, but no ruling has been handed down.

