Suspect charged with murder, attempted murder in a series of stabbings in Rockford, Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that killed 4 people in a northern Illinois city. Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Christian Soto will be in court Thursday afternoon to hear the charges and for a judge to determine if he will remain in jail pending trial. Soto is also charged with seven counts of attempted murder and home invasion with a dangerous weapon following the attacks in Rockford Wednesday that left seven people injured. Officials have said three remain hospitalized Thursday. Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd has said Soto likely acted alone. Authorities have released no information about a possible motive.

By KATHLEEN FOODY, RICK CALLAHAN and COREY WILLIAMS Associated Press

