The White House expects about 40,000 participants at its ‘egg-ucation’-themed annual Easter egg roll

The White House says it’s getting ready to welcome 40,000 people for its annual Easter Egg Roll. The egg-stravaganza was first held on the lawn in 1878. Guests this year will include thousands of military and veteran families, their caregivers and survivors. Members of the general public claimed tickets through an online public lottery. Monday’s events will be held on the South Lawn and the Ellipse and will have an “egg-ucation” component to fit with Jill Biden’s theme. The first lady is a career educator who still teaches English and writing at a northern Virginia community college.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.