US congressional delegation pledges continued defense support for Taiwan
By SIMINA MISTREANU
Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation has pledged continued support for Taiwan, days after Congress approved $300 million in military aid for the self-governed island that’s claimed by China. The Chinese government regards Taiwan as a breakaway province to be brought under its control, by force if necessary. Beijing sends warships and fighter jets near the island daily, as it ramps up its military pressure. The delegation met with Taiwan’s president and vice president. A Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson in Beijing said China firmly opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan.