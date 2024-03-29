Biden says that the glitzy fundraiser with Obama and Clinton projects unity heading into November

NEW YORK (AP) — Still basking in the glow of his largest-ever fundraiser, which featured his Democratic predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, President Joe Biden says that the star-studded Radio City Music Hall event shows “that we are a united front” in ways Republicans can’t match. The Biden campaign says it took in a record-setting $26 million from the sold-out gathering, which also featured late-night host Stephen Colbert as moderator for the presidential trio. Biden addressed a separate crowd of around 200 of his largest New York City fundraisers on Friday saying, “Last night showed the skeptics, it showed the press, it showed everyone that we are united.”

By COLLEEN LONG and WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

