Coachella Valley’s first 18-hole disc golf course opens in La Quinta

The Coachella Valley’s inaugural permanent 18-hole disc golf course is set to debut at the Palm Royale County Club in La Quinta.

The opening precedes their annual tournament scheduled for Saturday.

Phil Boyland, the general manager of the Palm Royale golf course, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition to the club. "Palm Royale has long supported the local disc golf community in the Coachella Valley," Boyland said. "The course has been meticulously developed to offer disc golfers a splendid venue for both recreational and competitive play. We urge everyone to secure a tee time with the golf shop and come out to play."

The 18-hole course mirrors the layout of the golf course. Players initiate their throws from the tee box of each hole. "We'll integrate disc golf with traditional golf seamlessly," Boyland stated. "We anticipate a similar pace of play for both and a harmonious coexistence."

Jon Berg, President of Helix Disc Golf, hailed the course's arrival as a boon to the community. "Its popularity is surging in this area," Berg said. "We lacked proper facilities until now, and we're thrilled to have this addition to foster the sport's growth in the valley."

Disc golf proves to be a versatile sport, suitable for participants of all ages and skill levels. "Unlike ball golf, anyone can toss a frisbee," Berg noted.

The disc golf course is slated to open to the public on April 1, 2024.