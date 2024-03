Don’t count on a favorite store being open on Easter Sunday. Several stores will be closed March 31 in observance of the holiday. Walmart, Kroger and Meijer stores will be open. Target, Trader Joe’s, T.J. Maxx and others will be closed.

