3 UN military observers, a Lebanese interpreter wounded in blast while patrolling southern border
By BASSEM MROUE and KAREEM CHEHAYEB
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon says three United Nations military observers and a Lebanese interpreter have been wounded while patrolling the southern Lebanese border after a shell exploded near them. UNIFIL said Saturday that the military observers were from the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization which supports their mission. Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, concerns have grown the near-daily clashes along the border between Israel and Lebanon could escalate into a full-scale war. The Israeli military in a statement denied striking the peacekeepers. UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said they were “investigating the origin of the explosion”.