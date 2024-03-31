What to stream this week: Sheila E. plays salsa, Andrew Scott gets evil and Colin Farrell detects

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include albums from hip-hop hitmaker Bryson Tiller and percussion master Sheila E., Andrew Scott plays a killer in Netflix’s “Ripley” and Jonathan Glazer’s best-picture nominee “The Zone of Interest” arrives on Max. “Lopez vs. Lopez,” a comedy starring George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez, returns for season two on NBC, and the star-driven animated “Wish” lands on Disney+ on Wednesday. Colin Farrell plays a private investigator in the new series “Sugar” for Apple TV+, while golf and auto racing combine in the new video game Turbo Golf Racing.

