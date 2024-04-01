California increases fast-food worker hourly wages to $20

Fast-food workers are now making $20 an hour due to a new California law that went into effect on Monday.

According to the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom, AB 1228 was signed into law last September to bump hourly wages from $16.21 to $20 to improve the quality of life of over 500,000 fast-food workers across the state.

Businesses with more than 60 national locations are now required to pay their employees the new statewide standard.

The law also gives the Fast Food Council with the Department of Industrial Relations the ability to propose labor, health and safety standards on behalf of fast-food workers.

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with local advocacy groups and business owners for more on the local impacts of the new legislation.

