City of Palm Desert begins several road work projects, says to expect closures and traffic

The City of Palm Desert is warning drivers and residents about two road work projects that will take place this week. On the city government's Facebook Page, a post announced those projects are set to begin on Monday, and last through Tuesday.

The affected roads include the outer lane of Monterey Avenue northbound from Hovley Lane West to Frank Sinatra Drive, and the outer lane of Fred Waring eastbound, starting at the intersection of Cook Street. Construction will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on both days.

Because of those closures, the city anticipates traffic in the areas, especially during your morning commute to work.

The City of Palm Desert recommends motorists take alternate routes, including Portola Avenue or Bob Hope Drive for north/southbound travel and Highway 111 for east/westbound traffic.

The City also reminds you to check its social media accounts for further updates and information on other roadwork activities.

