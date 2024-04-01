Donald Trump has posted a $175 million bond to avert asset seizure as he appeals NY fraud penalty

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has posted a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case, halting collection of the more than $454 million he owes and preventing the state from seizing his assets to satisfy the debt while he appeals. That’s according to a court filing made public Monday. A New York appellate court had given the former president 10 days to put up the money after a panel of judges agreed last month to slash the amount needed to stop the clock on enforcement. One of Trump’s lawyers says, “He looks forward to vindicating his rights on appeal and overturning this unjust verdict.”

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

