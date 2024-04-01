New Riverside County Agricultural Commissioner takes helm

A new person is at the helm of the Riverside County Office of the Agricultural Commissioner, where she has spent her entire career.

Last month, the Board of Supervisors confirmed the appointment of Delia Jimenez Cioc, who assumed her new duties this week -- the agency's first female commissioner, according to county officials.

"With a true passion for agriculture and public service, we look forward to working closely with her to support and innovate the county's agricultural sector,'' board Chairman Chuck Washington said.

Cioc replaces longtime Commissioner Ruben Arroyo, who recently retired.

"I remain committed to promoting and protecting our agriculture, the environment and the residents of our beautiful and diverse county while upholding equity in the marketplace,'' she said.

Cioc was hired to work at the commissioner's office straight out of college in 2004, after earning a bachelor of science degree in agricultural biology at Cal Poly Pomona.

She was assistant agricultural commissioner prior to being appointed to the top spot. She also worked as the supervising agricultural & standards investigator and deputy agricultural commissioner, officials said.

Cioc grew up on farmland, early on developing "a profound appreciation for the (agricultural) industry, which she continues to nurture through her personal and professional endeavors,'' according to a county Executive Office statement.

The Office of the Agricultural Commissioner oversees weights and measures, pest control programs and a host of inspection duties tied to farming, ranching and produce production and distribution in general, some of which are under state contract.

It has most prominently been involved in efforts to isolate and mitigate impacts from citrus greening disease.

Just over 50 people are employed within the agency.