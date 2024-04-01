Pakistani court suspends sentence for ex-PM Khan and wife in a graft case but couple won’t be freed

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say a Pakistani appeals court has suspended a 14-year prison sentence for former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife in a corruption case. Despite Monday’s court order, the couple won’t be released because Khan and his wife are already serving prison terms in other cases. However, the verdict was a legal victory for Khan, who was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in April 2022. The spokesperson for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said the Islamabad High Court suspended the sentence for Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, after hearing appeals from their lawyer.

