RivCo board approves contract with media company to raise overdose awareness

The Board of Supervisors today approved a $237,000 contract with a San Diego-based media company to develop an ongoing bilingual public awareness campaign in Riverside County aimed at underscoring the dangers of drug abuse, particularly the risks of a fatal overdose.

In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board authorized the Department of Public Health to enter into an agreement with Your Social Marketer Inc., retroactive to Feb. 1 and ending June 30.

The company was selected without competitive bids to manage the campaign, which public health officials justified in documents posted to the board agenda by stressing Your Social Marketer's prior work with the county in 2022 and 2023.

"They have messaging already tailored to the needs and audience of Riverside County residents and experience with utilizing county data and other program tools to strategically place messaging based on population need," according to the agency.

The new Mass Media Campaign for Overdose Prevention will involve public service announcements utilizing digital media and outdoor billboard space.

The Department of Public Health said the multi-faceted effort is intended to "to reduce the overall stigma around overdose prevention, mental health and help-seeking behaviors."

Messages will be circulated in both English and Spanish, providing details on where drug abusers and their loved ones can find assistance.

Funding for the campaign was provided via a state block grant, officials said.