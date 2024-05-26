Skip to Content
Lighter winds and warmer temperatures for Sunday

Calmer conditions are expected Sunday morning as winds have weakened overnight. Breezy winds are expected to continue, namely for wind prone areas, but it is looking like a much better day to spend time outdoors overall.

An Air Quality Alert that was called due to an increase in particulate pollution will expire early Sunday morning.

A building ridge of high pressure will bring a warming trend to the valley through next week. Triple-digit heat is likely to return by Memorial Day and stay with us through most of the work week.

