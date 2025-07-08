Skip to Content
Dedicated groundskeepers keep fairways lush and green in the summer heat

today at 7:34 PM
LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - The grass isn't always greener on the other side - unless the other side is a golf course.

Greater Palm Springs is the golf capital of the world.

Our blistering heat makes the job of the groundskeeper an especially tough one.

News Channel 3's Allie Anthony takes us behind the scenes at the Trilogy Club in La Quinta where groundskeepers work to keep the fairways looking lush even in the summer heat.

Allie Anthony

