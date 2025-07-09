First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking Extreme Heat

Good morning. We are under a First Alert Weather Alert today as we track extreme heat here in the Coachella Valley. High temperatures today and tomorrow have the potential to reach upwards of 118°F. It may be slightly breezy this evening, as is usual for this time of year. Conditions remain on the drier side as well, but dew points may climb into the mid-lower 50s. An Extreme Heat Warning is in place from 10 AM today through 8 PM Thursday.

This is all a result of persistent high pressure across the desert southwest and the Coachella Valley. This high pressure and sinking air leads to the possibility of Ozone building up here on the valley floor. As a result, an Air Quality Alert is in place through 8 PM Thursday. High pressure will continue to dominate in the days ahead, leading to high temperatures for the foreseeable future.

It's staying hot out there over the foreseeable future! Remember to ALWAYS practice heat safety! We remain under a First Alert Weather Alert for extreme heat through Thursday evening. Stay cool and hydrated!