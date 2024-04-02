Trump will go after Biden on the border and crime in a visit to battleground Michigan and Wisconsin
By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will continue to hammer President Joe Biden over his border policies during a trip to two pivotal Midwestern states that could determine the outcome of the 2024 election. Trump on Tuesday will deliver a speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on what his campaign called “Biden’s Border Bloodbath.” Trump has been leaning into inflammatory rhetoric about the record surge of migrants at the southern border since he became his party’s presumptive nominee. That includes portraying migrants as “poisoning the blood of the country” and questioning whether some should even be considered people.