Uvalde mayor resigns citing health issues in wake of controversial report on 2022 school shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The mayor of the Texas city that was the site of one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history has announced his resignation, citing health issues. City of Uvalde Mayor Cody Smith said Monday that he’s stepping down immediately though he didn’t elaborate on the health issues. He leaves his post empty the same week the city’s police chief is set to depart. Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez recently announced his last day would be April 6. Rodriguez was on vacation during the deadly Robb Elementary School shooting in May 2022. His resignation announcement came days after in independent report commissioned by the city cleared local officers of wrongdoing in their response to the shooting.

