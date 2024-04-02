Wisconsin governor vetoes transgender high school athletics ban
By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that would have banned high school transgender athletes from competing on teams that align with their gender identity. Evers had promised to veto the bill ever since it was introduced. Democrats did not have the votes to stop its passage in the Legislature. He vetoed it Tuesday in the Capitol surrounded by Democratic lawmakers, transgender advocates, the mayor of Madison and others. Republicans don’t have the votes needed to override the veto.