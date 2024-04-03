Cathedral City considers relocating Palm Springs Elks Lodge

Cathedral City’s Planning Commission is considering a project that would provide a new location for the Palm Springs Elks Lodge #1905.

In March, a vacant building that previously housed the Palm Springs Elks Lodge was seriously damaged in a fire that took the lives of three people.

An investigation into the cause of that fire is still underway.

During their Wednesday meeting, the city’s Planning Commission will review the Palm Springs Elks Lodge’s proposal to move the private club into an old Reilly's Irish Pub on Date Palm Drive.

If approved, the project would be split into two phases. According to the city, “...the first phase would include reconstruction of the bar in its existing location, and the second phase would include the replacement of the kitchen in its existing location, as well as the construction of offices and storage spaces.”

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen is in the process of gathering more information from Cathedral City representatives and reaction from Elks Lodge members.

Watch News Channel 3 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for additional information.