‘I don’t feel like it’s a job,’ Lawrence F. Smith Court School teacher named One Class at a Time winner

Edward Martinez has received the One Class at a time award for his contribution to education in the Coachella Valley.

Martinez has been a teacher with the Riverside County Office of Education for four years. For the past two months, he's been teaching 8th through 12th grade at Lawrence F. Smith Court School in Indio. He previously taught at the Don F. Kenny Regional Learning Center, also in Indio.

"They always say find something that you love to do and I love coming here so I don't feel like it's a job," said Martinez while surrounded by fellow staff, including Dr. Edwin Gomez, Superintendent of Schools for Riverside County.

Martinez was nominated for the award, which is made possible through News Channel 3's partnership with the Walter Clark Legal Group, by his former colleague Richard Canela.

"We're just proud of you what we've heard about the extra effort you have to put in to your teaching work. It's an extraordinary job and you do it very well so thank you for your contribution," said attorney Walter Clark.

Canela said he was inspired to nominate Martinez after observing the individual bonds he's able to form with his students, all of which have either been expelled from local school districts or are on county probation.

"Once you establish that rapport with the students, it's a great way to get them to focus on their studies and be better people," according to Canela.

If you know a deserving teacher you'd like to nominate, or you're an educator and would like to nominate yourself, be sure to do so here: https://kesq.com/one-class-at-a-time/#//

Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 p.m. tonight for the full story.