South Sudan’s president warns against clinging to power after call to postpone elections

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has warned lawmakers “not to cling to power” just weeks after his former rival turned deputy proposed a postponement of elections expected to be held in December. Kiir said an extension of the period of transition to elections would deny citizens an opportunity to choose their leaders and urged parliament to pass the necessary laws to pave the way for the elections. The president was addressing lawmakers as parliament returned from recess Wednesday. South Sudan was supposed to hold elections before February 2023 but that timetable was pushed back last August to December 2024.

