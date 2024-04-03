US Rep. Lauren Boebert recovering from blood clot surgery

DENVER (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert underwent surgery Tuesday in Colorado for a blood clot in her leg. The congresswoman’s campaign said she is expected to make a full recovery. Boebert, a MAGA rabble-rouser, has represented the same Colorado House district since 2020. She is also running in the Republican primary race to fill former Rep. Ken Buck’s seat in a different district across the state. The congresswoman was admitted to a hospital in northern Colorado on Monday after severe swelling in her left leg. Doctors discovered an acute blood clot with a CT scan.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

