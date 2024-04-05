An appeals court blocks a debt relief plan for students who say they were misled by colleges

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court says a Biden administration plan to provide student debt relief for people who say they were victims of misleading information by trade schools or colleges is “almost certainly unlawful.” The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling, dated Thursday, came in a court challenge filed by Career Colleges and Schools of Texas. The panel sent the case back to a lower court, saying the judge should issue an injunction against enforcement while the appeal continues. Career Colleges and Schools of Texas said the rules are so broad that they cover even unintentional actions by a college.

