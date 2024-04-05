Buy groceries at Walmart recently? You may be eligible for a class action settlement payment

NEW YORK (AP) — If you purchased some weighted groceries or bagged fruit at Walmart in recent years, you may be eligible for a cash payment from a class action settlement with the retailer. The class action lawsuit, which was first filed in October 2022, alleges that Walmart shoppers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico who purchased certain sold-by-weight meat and seafood as well as select citrus sold in bulk bags paid more than the lowest price advertised in stores. Walmart has denied any wrongdoings — but agreed to pay $45 million to settle the litigation. That means that impacted consumers can now submit claims for cash payments.

