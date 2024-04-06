Russian missile strikes in Ukraine kill 8 and wound 12

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles overnight, and more strikes followed on Saturday afternoon, killing eight people and wounding 12 more. Seven people were killed and 12 were wounded in Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, and one more person was killed in the southern Odesa region, officials said. Overall, Russia fired 32 Iranian-made Shahed drones and six missiles at Ukraine overnight, according to the air force commander. The commander of Ukraine’s armed forces meanwhile said that Russian forces were advancing and pushing back against them was “difficult.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.