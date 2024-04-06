South Carolina women’s hoops coach Dawn Staley says transgender athletes should be allowed to play

CLEVELAND (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said she believes transgender athletes should be allowed to compete in women’s sports. Staley was asked at the news conference the day before her unbeaten Gamecocks faced Iowa for the national championship for her opinion on the issue. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder was later asked the same question and said while it was an important topic she was focused on the game.

