SWAT team responding to Arkansas shopping mall, police ask public to avoid the area

CONWAY, Arkansas (AP) — A SWAT team from a police department in central Arkansas is responding to an incident at a shopping mall. Conway police on Saturday asked people to avoid the area until further notice. Police said on Facebook that officers are responding to the Lewis Crossing Shopping Center but did not elaborate further. News outlets report that a person crashed a vehicle into an unoccupied massage therapy business, and nearby businesses were cleared of customers and employees. Bystander video showed the SWAT team with guns drawn forcibly entering an adjacent restaurant. KATV-TV reports Arkansas State Police were investigating the incident as an “officer-involved shooting.” Conway is about 33 miles north of Little Rock.

