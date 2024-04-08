Biden could miss the deadline for the November ballot in Ohio, the state’s election office says

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — President Joe Biden could miss the deadline to be included on the ballot in Ohio this fall. The office overseeing Ohio’s elections says the deadline to certify presidential candidates for the general election is in August nearly two weeks before the Democratic National Convention, at which Biden is expected to be nominated to run against Republican challenger Donald Trump. A letter sent by the Ohio secretary of state’s office says Biden could still get on the ballot if the state’s Republican-dominated legislature creates an exception to the ballot deadline or the Democratic Party moves up its convention. Biden’s campaign said Monday it does not expect the snag to keep him off the ballot in Ohio.

