Hospital video captures armed escape of Idaho white supremacist prison gang member from hospital

A Boise police detective says security video captured most of an ambush at an Idaho hospital that left three corrections officers with gunshot wounds and allowed a white supremacist prison gang member to escape. A Boise Police Department detective testified Monday at a preliminary hearing for inmate Skylar Meade. Meade is charged with escaping from a hospital last month when an accomplice opened fire on guards who had been transporting him back to prison. Preliminary hearings were set for April 29 for Nicholas Umphenour, the man who police say did the shooting, and Tia Garcia, who is accused of having provided the getaway car. Meade is scheduled for arraignment April 17.

