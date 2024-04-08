Local business owners prepare to welcome thousands for 2024 festival season

Weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is set for April 12-14, and will officially kick-off festival season in the Coachella Valley. Following two consecutive weekends of that festival, the Empire Polo Grounds transition into a set up for the Stagecoach Festival.

For local business owners, it's a time to cash in on the increased business from the influx of visitors that flock into town during the month of April.

Richard Thomas, owner of L & G desert Store on Jackson Street in Indio, said they are prepared to handle the extra foot-traffic they usually get every year during festival season.

"We've been doing it for over 20 years. We have a little store, but we have a lot of room so we're able to stock up on water and all of your basics. Water and ice. We have fruits and vegetables," according to Thomas. He explained that the boost in business during the month of April helps offset the economic slowdown that typically occurs during the hotter summer months.

The festivals not only have a significant economic impact on businesses in Indio, but throughout the Coachella Valley, according to Brandon Marley, President/CEO of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce.

"The repostings I saw last year, was over $700 million impact on the economy and valleywide, and over $100 million in Indio," said Marley.

