SCE blamed equipment problems for the service outage that began Sunday at 7:46 p.m. in the area of Crossley Road near the Cathedral City Target shopping center.

Crews were performing repairs and full service restoration was expected by 3:00 p.m. on Monday..

120 customers remained without electricity Monday morning after a Southern California Edison outage in Cathedral City.

