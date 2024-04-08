Skip to Content
Rancho Mirage mayor: “We are committed to providing more affordable housing”

Published 3:47 PM

Five years after Rancho Mirage committed to develop new affordable housing as part of a lawsuit settlement, a Riverside County judge recently found the city violated that agreement by failing to do so within two years.

The city's mayor, Steve Downs, said new affordable housing plans are in the works. "It's very important economically for this city; it's very important for the future for our employers; and frankly from a social conscious perspective, it's the right thing to do," he said.

You can watch Down's full interview with News Channel 3's Peter Daut about the issue.

Peter Daut

