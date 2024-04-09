Cathedral City City Council looks to move forward on repairs to roads damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary

Cathedral City is set to move forward with road repair projects in the Panorama neighborhood which was severely damaged in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Hilary.

At Wednesday's meeting, The City Council will vote on whether to approve new proposal bids on sidewalk replacement for Panorama Neighborhoods.

The street paving project will cover 5 streets that were heavily damaged. Those streets are Horizon Road, a portion of Los Gatos Road, Panorama Road, and two alleyways.

"The existing pavement is going to be removed and new pavement put down. There also some sidewalk and curb work related to the {ADA} ramps at the corner and things like that. All of those are being done," according to Charles McClendon, City Manager for Cathedral City.

The total project is expected to begin in May and completed by July, according to the a staff report included in the agenda for Wednesday's meeting.

The contract will cost $731,000, mostly paid for through the City's SB-1 funds.

The City Council is also expected to approve a notice of completion with the contractor tasked with the removal of all of the mud and dirt that was left behind in the storm's path.

"They applied soil stabilizer after that to keep the dust from blowing," explained McClendon.

