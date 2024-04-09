Conservative hoaxers to pay up to $1.25M under agreement with New York over 2020 robocall scheme

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Two conservative political operatives who orchestrated a robocall campaign to dissuade Black people from voting in the 2020 election have agreed to pay up to $1.25 million under a settlement with New York state. Attorney General Letitia James announced the agreement Tuesday. Operatives Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman were accused of making robocalls to phone numbers in predominately Black neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois that told people they could be subjected to arrest, debt collection and forced vaccination if they voted by mail. An attorney for the men did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.

