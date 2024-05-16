Skip to Content
Tracking gusty winds and poor air quality

today at 6:33 AM
Published 5:59 AM

Air quality has fallen sharply overnight, dropping to "Unhealthy" in areas of Riverside and Imperial counties.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert for the Valley and portions of Imperial Valley because of the lowered air quality. People with respiratory issues should stay indoors as much as possible until AQI improves.

Winds will ease today as an area of low pressure retreats.

If you're headed to VillageFest in Palm Springs later today, dress for warm weather as we will approach 100 degrees this afternoon.

Numbers cool off to near-normal by early next week.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3's morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert.

