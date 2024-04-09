Missouri man executed for killing his cousin and her husband in 2006

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been executed for killing his cousin and her husband nearly two decades ago in an attack that left the couple’s 4-year-old girl home alone and unharmed. A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Corrections says Brian Dorsey was pronounced dead Tuesday evening after a single-dose injection of the sedative pentobarbital. It was the first execution in Missouri this year after four in 2023. Dorsey was convicted of killing Sarah and Ben Bonnie on Dec. 23, 2006, at their central Missouri home. Relatives went to check on the family a day later, finding the couple’s 4-year-old daughter watching TV and saying her parents wouldn’t wake up. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected two late appeals Tuesday.

