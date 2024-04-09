Speeding driver killed in overnight Cathedral City collision

A teenager was killed, and four others were badly injured, in a high-speed wreck in Cathedral City Monday night.

Police say they also found two loaded and unregistered handguns in a speeding car that slammed into a second vehicle at 9:07 p.m. at 33rd Avenue and Cathedral Canyon Drive.

The driver of that second vehicle wasn't hurt, and a passenger in that second car only suffered minor injuries.

Four passengers in the first vehicle were hospitalized with major injuries and the driver, a 19-year-old, died at a hospital.

Police did not release names of the people involved in the wreck, but said two juveniles were in the speeding car, along with two women, ages 20 and 21 who were all passengers.

