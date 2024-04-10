Skip to Content
News

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders urges lawmakers to pass budget as session kicks off

By
Published 1:24 PM

By ANDREW DeMILLO
Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is urging lawmakers to pass her $6.3 billion budget proposal that boosts spending on a new school voucher program. But she stopped short of making new policy proposals as she delivered her first state of the state address. The Republican governor addressed a joint gathering of the state House and Senate on Wednesday as lawmakers convened for an abbreviated legislative session focused on the state’s budget. Sanders, who served as former President Donald Trump’s press secretary, took office last year. Sanders last month proposed a budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 that increases state spending by 1.76% over the previous year.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content