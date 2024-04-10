Consumers would be notified of AI-generated content under Pennsylvania bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania state representatives have approved a bill requiring that consumers be notified when artificial intelligence is used to generate content. The state House on Wednesday voted 146 to 54 for the measure, which was sent to the state Senate for its consideration. The bill would require “clear and conspicuous disclosure” when AI has been used to create written text, images, audio or video. It also would prevent defendants from arguing that AI-created child sexual abuse material isn’t illegal under criminal law. Business groups say they’re concerned the bill could generate civil litigation and that it isn’t limited to deceptive information.

