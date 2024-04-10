EU lawmakers approve an overhaul of migration law, hoping to deprive the far right of votes

BRUSSELS (AP) — Lawmakers have approved a major revamp of the European Union’s migration regulations. The reforms are meant to end years of division over how to manage the entry of people without authorization and to deprive the far right of a vote-winning campaign issue ahead of June elections. Wednesday’s session saw members of the European Parliament rule on 10 reform topics that make up the Pact on Migration and Asylum. The 27 EU member countries must now endorse the reform package for it to enter force. The plan was drawn up after 1.3 million people sought refuge in Europe in 2015. But few are happy with all the regulations, even those involved in drafting them.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.