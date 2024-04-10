Skip to Content
Firebirds clinch Pacific Division crown, earn first round playoff BYE with win over Reign

Coachella Valley Firebirds
The Coachella Valley Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign 3-1 at Acrisure Arena.

With this win, the Firebirds secured a victory over the Ontario Reign and clinched the Pacific Division title, amassing an impressive 97 points.

Scoreless in the first period, the action picked up in the second for Coachella Valley. Captain Max McCormick started the scoring, Devin Shore took advantage, netting one in a three-on-1 breakaway, and John Hayden scored going glove side on a penalty shot.

The Firebirds improved to 44-14-5-4.

Coachella Valley will remain at home and play the Condors on Friday, April 12th. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m.

