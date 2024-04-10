Indio prepares for Coachella festival tourism, economic impact

The first weekend of the Coachella Festival begins Friday.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors will come to the Coachella Valley to experience live music and art at the Empire Polo Club.

With a spike in tourism comes a significant economic impact, particularly in Indio.

“Over the next three weekends, we will have hundreds of thousands of visitors come to Indio. It’s extremely exciting because when visitors do come, they want to eat local, they want to see what’s new and what’s out here. It’s a chance for people to see what makes Indio unique,” says Miguel Ramirez-Conejo, the Economic Development Manager for Indio.

The city is expecting for the Downtown area to thrive. "We have Indio tap house, the outdoor theater, Return of the Goods that sells vintage clothing, Encore Coffee. Local residents and visitors can come hang out."

Ramirez-Cornejo believes that short-term vacation rentals support the city’s economy during these three weekends.

“The visitors in short-term vacation rentals are going to local businesses, which keeps the money in the community. So they’re not just coming and spending their money at the festival and then leaving; they’re exploring the city and spending money at our small businesses.”

The event is expected to bring over a hundred million dollars to Indio alone.

Stay with News Channel 3 throughout the weekend for all updates on the Coachella Festival.