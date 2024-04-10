Morocco’s earthquake killed thousands. But survivors marking Ramadan say it didn’t shake their faith

AMIZMIZ, Morocco (AP) — Communities hit hard by last year’s deadly earthquake in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains have marked the holy month of Ramadan with a mix of festiveness and despair. The task of rebuilding is daunting. The government estimates that more than 300,000 people were affected by the earthquake in Marrakech and the five hardest hit mountain provinces, where more than 4.2 million live. People in some hard to reach communities say they have yet to receive any of the promised assistance. But residents take pride in helping one another.

