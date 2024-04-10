North Dakota woman who operated unlicensed day care is sentenced to 19 years in baby’s death

A North Dakota woman has been sentenced to 19 years in prison in connection with the death of a baby who attended her unlicensed home child care center. Patricia Wick pleaded guilty in January to murder, child abuse and operating an unlicensed day care center. A judge sentenced her Tuesday. Prosecutors alleged she caused head and neck injuries to the 5-month-old boy. He died in September 2022. They say that another boy broke his arm while in her care after falling off a swing and that she didn’t report the injury right away to his parents.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.