Pedestrian killed in Thermal traffic collision

Published 6:05 AM

A Thermal traffic collision left one person dead Tuesday night.

An 84-year-old man was struck and killed by a 22-year-old driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency did not immediately release the names of the people involved in the wreck but said the older man had walked into traffic lanes when he was struck.

Police and firefighters were called to Avenue 70 and Pierce Street, near the Salton Sea, Tuesday night at 9:30.

The man who was hit died at the scene.

The CHP investigation continues.

