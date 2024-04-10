Restoration continues at the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre

Restoration work is continuing this week at The Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs, with officials announcing the discovery of some hidden design treasures dating back to the 1930s.

The centerpiece of the discoveries was the original decorative stencil work adorning the proscenium, concealed for more than three decades by modifications made during the Palm Springs Follies era.

"We are thrilled by the amazing condition of these long-hidden decorative elements, which will enable us to clean and faithfully restore the original 1930s design elements,'' said Katie Horak, principal of Architectural Resources Group, which is leading the restoration effort.

A forensic analysis by ARG revealed many layers of paint, enabling the firm to restore the interior and exterior of the theater to its original colors.

Long-hidden details have been uncovered in areas including the lobby ceiling, the hand-laid tiles in the bathrooms, the star ceiling and the original chandeliers.

"The Plaza Theatre's restoration is not just about preserving history, it is about revitalizing our community and adding to the richness of Palm Springs' cultural heritage,'' said J.R. Roberts, president of the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre Foundation that is overseeing the project.

The Foundation is continuing to raise funds to fully restore the theater. It has already raised more than $15 million, but is looking to raise at least $10 million more to cover the construction costs and contingencies, plus startup expenses.

Foundation officials noted that potential contributors can take advantage of naming opportunities for parts of the theater, including the proscenium and the Village Relief side walls.

More information on the Plaza Theatre's restoration project is available at savetheplazatheatreps.org.