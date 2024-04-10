Suspected shoplifter head-butts and cuts store clerk with knife during violent confrontation

An attempted armed robbery suspect was in custody Tuesday evening after a violent confrontation with store clerks in Palm Springs at a South Palm Canyon Drive business near West Baristo Road.

Police did not reveal the store's name, but said a man tried to steal merchandise from a business on the 300 block of South Palm Canyon Drive.

A police report said the man struggled with employees, resulting in one employee being pushed to the ground, another being head-butted and suffering a laceration from the suspect's knife.

That clerk was hospitalized for treatment.

The suspect had a felony warrant out for his arrest and was taken into custody. He was expected to appear in court Thursday.