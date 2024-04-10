Skip to Content
News

Suspected shoplifter head-butts and cuts store clerk with knife during violent confrontation

By
Updated
today at 7:59 AM
Published 7:54 AM

An attempted armed robbery suspect was in custody Tuesday evening after a violent confrontation with store clerks in Palm Springs at a South Palm Canyon Drive business near West Baristo Road.

Police did not reveal the store's name, but said a man tried to steal merchandise from a business on the 300 block of South Palm Canyon Drive.   

A police report said the man struggled with employees, resulting in one employee being pushed to the ground, another being head-butted and suffering a laceration from the suspect's knife.

That clerk was hospitalized for treatment.

The suspect had a felony warrant out for his arrest and was taken into custody. He was expected to appear in court Thursday.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content